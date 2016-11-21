Sports Briefs

Wartburg reach national meet

Jerry Frawley of Monticello is a member of the Wartburg College men’s cross country team that finished second in the NCAA Regionals and qualified for the NCAA Championships.

Frawley, a senior, finished 10th individually in the race, held Saturday, Nov. 12 in Northfield, Minn. Frawley covered the eight kilometers in 25 minutes, 44.7 seconds, earning All-Region honors for his effort. He was second on his team, behind junior Eli Kaczinski of Charlotte, Iowa, who took eighth place.