Speltz’s background helps as elementary school nurse

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.
Monticello Elementary School Nurse Jennifer Speltz credits the secretaries of both Carpenter and Shannon schools for making her work life easier.
“They are my eyes and ears when I’m not in the building every day,” she said.
