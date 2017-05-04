Skilled workforce addressed at legislative forum

The theme during the March 31 legislative forum in Monticello was retaining Iowa’s skilled workers.

Jones County Economic Development (JCED) hosted the event in downtown Monticello with Sens. Dan Zumbach and Tod Bowman and Reps. Lee Hein and Andy McKean all present.

Steve Ovel, a lobbyist on behalf of Kirkwood Community College, and Dan Kiley, an industrial tech teacher at Anamosa High School, both questioned the legislators on cutting funding to Iowa’s community colleges and high schools when it comes to offering skilled courses such as welding.