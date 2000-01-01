

Brinley Eggers and Lincoln Schroeiter work on a craft for MLK Service Day. The event drew in 15 people from around Jones County, volunteering a total of 30 hours of service time. The craft items made will be donated to families in need and senior citizens in the county. Food items were also collected for the food pantries.



The Jones County Volunteer Center and ISU Extension and Outreach came together on Jan. 15, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, for Service Project Day. People of all ages came to the Youth Development Center to take part in a variety of projects, including making tie blankets. From left are Annie Schlarmann, Marilyn Schneiderman, and Alyssa Wickman. (Photos submitted)