Service dog helps Fagan with everyday skills

Some people adopt a dog simply as a pet. A dog can provide companionship. A dog can assist those who are blind. And dogs can offer those with physical disabilities stability, in more ways than one.

Sixth-grader Tyler Fagan of Monticello and his German shorthair chocolate lab Taz are quite the pair. They play together in the living room, Tyler enticing Taz with his doggie toys. Tyler teaches his 5-month-old dog the right commands, “Sit. No. Down.”

You see, Taz is Tyler’s service dog.