Senior Dining changes to help everyone

Published by admin on Wed, 06/28/2017 - 8:40am
As of July 1, there are some positive changes coming to Jones County Senior Dining.
As the new fiscal year fast approaches, Senior Dining Director Lisa Tallman wants senior citizens and donors to know about the way in which contributions will now be handled.
“We will be changing the way we receive volunteer contributions from clients,” said Tallman, a change coming down from Heritage Agency on Aging, which helps fund senior dining programs in Eastern Iowa.
