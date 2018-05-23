Sen. Zumbach makes case as Secretary of Ag candidate

Sen. Dan Zumbach, Iowa Senate District 48, is one of five Republicans across the state running for Secretary of Agriculture.

The seat was vacated when Bill Northey stepped down earlier this year to pursue a position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The political world was never on my bucket list,” prefaced Zumbach when he sat down with the Monticello Express for an interview regarding his run for office. “The situation just presented itself.”