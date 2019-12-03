Semi accident results in no injuries

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, and Monticello Ambulance Service all responded to a single-vehicle accident on Feb. 27 at 2:13 p.m. on Highway 151. Brandon Scott Owen, 37, of Faith, S.D., was driving a 2013 Kenworth semi and trailer when he left the roadway, and hit the ice-covered shoulder. The semi entered the ditch, ran over a street sign, and continued down the ditch through trees and shrubbery, and through a fence. The cab of the semi came to rest in the air over Kitty Creek.

