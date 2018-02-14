Second school facility meeting planned for Feb. 21

The Monticello Community School District Facilities Committee is hosting a second Community Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 6-7 p.m. This public meeting will take place at Monticello Middle School, with a different format than the first meeting at the high school.

The meeting will begin in the MS auditorium and divide people into smaller focus groups. There will be a short tour of the middle school, and then the small focus groups will meet to discuss school facilities in separate areas.