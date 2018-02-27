Search warrant obtained for Stephen’s properties

On Feb. 22, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) obtained a search warrant for the residences of Greg Stephen in Monticello and Lake Delhi. The search warrant affidavit states that a device had previously been obtained from Stephen’s Monticello residence and was examined by law enforcement agents. The affidavit states the device was found to contain video clips believed to depict young, non-adult disrobed male individuals. Based on the investigation, the male individuals do not appear to be aware they were being recorded.

