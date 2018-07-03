School Foundation raises $31,900 for education

Published by admin on Wed, 03/07/2018 - 12:20pm
It was another successful year for the Monticello School District Foundation.
The Foundation held its 13th Annual Dinner and Auction on March 3 at the Monticello Berndes Center.
The sole purpose of the organization is to provide opportunities for the Monticello Community School District otherwise not available through standard school funding, to advance the students within the district to achieve excellence in education.
