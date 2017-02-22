School Foundation banquet set for March 4

The Monticello School District Foundation Dinner and Auction is fast approaching. The Foundation Board would like to have tickets sold by Wednesday, March 1.

The dinner will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the Monticello Berndes Center. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from any Foundation Board member, the District Office, or any school office.

The Foundation assists in the fundraising efforts to support the Monticello Community School District with needs and services not covered by taxation.