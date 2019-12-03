School Foundation banquet brings in $35,000

It was an evening of bidding, tailgating, reminiscing, and sharing in a collective feeling of Panther Pride.

On Saturday, March 2, the Monticello School Foundation held it’s annual dinner and banquet. However, this year’s event began a new tradition.

The dinner this year was themed “Monti Gras Black and Red Pep Rally.” Attendees were encouraged to wear their Monticello Panther gear, showcasing their school spirit. The room was a sea of black and red.