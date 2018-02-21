School board, MEA present initial contract proposals

Wage/salary and contract proposals were presented during the Feb. 15 Monticello School Board meeting.

The Monticello Education Association (MEA), with Student Success Coordinator Todd Hospodarsky representing (several teachers were also in attendance), presented their initial contract proposal to the school board. The MEA recommended a base salary of $31,465 for the 2018-19 school year. Their non-BA nurse salary for the 2018-19 school year is proposed at $24,543.