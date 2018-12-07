Schmitt brings 4-H background, leadership to Extension job

Her years in 4-H and growing up on a dairy farm in Fayette County help propel Molly Schmitt into her new role as County Youth Program Director for Jones County Extension and Outreach.

Schmitt has been at the job for just over a month now, and has been enjoying the fast track into fair week here in Jones County.

“Immediately, I jumped into the fair,” she said. “That’s the top priority right now.”

And from the Great Jones County Fair comes the Iowa State Fair.