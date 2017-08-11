Schmit shares story of diabetes diagnosis

This summer, while most were enjoying their family vacations, relaxing with their families, or attending a county/state fair or two, one woman from Monticello saw her life change.

In June, Penny Schmit noticed she wasn’t sleeping at night, getting very few hours of sleep.

“I just didn’t feel good,” she said. “I was tired all of the time; my feet hurt.”

Having had enough, Schmit finally went to see a doctor in early July.

“They thought my sleep patterns were just off,” she said of the initial diagnosis.