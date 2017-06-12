SAVE tax, other topics discussed at legislative forum

Three Iowa state legislators learned about the biggest issues facing educators, and school board members and superintendents from two school districts learned how difficult those might be to solve, during a legislative forum Monday, Nov. 27 at Maquoketa Valley High School in Delhi.

The Monticello School board joined with the Maquoketa Valley board to discuss key topics with three Eastern Iowa legislators: state Sen. Dan Zumbach, Rep. Lee Hein, and Rep. Louie Zumbach.