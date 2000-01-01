

Many voters filled the Monticello High School commons on Aug. 15 and 16 for satellite voting. The early voting allowed people to fill out absentee ballots regarding the school bond issue. After the two days, an estimated 300 people showed up to vote.



Shay Stephen was one of many younger voters on Aug. 15. Satellite voting allowed voters to fill out absentee ballots containing a measure asking the public whether or not to support a bond issue, which would result in a new middle school.



Dan and Joan Dailey proudly cast their vote on Aug. 15 for the school bond issue at the satellite voting station inside Monticello High School. Satellite voting was offered Aug. 15 and 16 as a way to encourage school district voters to get out and vote. (Photos by Kim Brooks)