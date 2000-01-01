Santa visits Monticello



Wyatt Martin goes over his Christmas list with Santa at Monticello City Hall. The Martin family stopped by to see “the big guy” before Christmas. Santa will be on hand Dec. 11 and Dec. 13, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.



Austin Grant was excited to see Santa Saturday. The two spent much time talking about what Austin wants for Christmas, as well as what Austin’s mom wanted for Christmas.



Celebrating their first Christmas with Santa and Mrs. Claus are twins McKinley and Quinn Gilkerson. Many kids of all ages visited with Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 1 downtown in Monticello City Hall. (Photos by Kim Brooks)