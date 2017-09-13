Sacred Heart School upgrades with paint, carpet, computers

Upgrades at Sacred Heart School in Monticello have given the 58-year-old building a much newer feel.

Over the summer, new carpet was installed in the upstairs classrooms, replacing carpet that was nearly 20 years old; those rooms have been painted, and the upstairs hall has been painted as well.

In addition, Sacred Heart is now a 1-to-1 school, meaning each student now has access to his or her own Lenovo Touch Screen Chromebook computer and iPad.