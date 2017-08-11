Sacred Heart School looks forward to Gala

It’s hard to believe that the holiday season is upon us. In keeping with that tradition, the 17th annual Sacred Heart School Holiday Gala is set for Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Monticello Berndes Center.

The theme for this year’s event is “Winter Wonderland.”

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with the welcome and invocation at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m. The live auction starts at 7:30 p.m.