Sacred Heart Preschool celebrates ‘Week of the Young Child’

The Week of the Young Child™ is an annual celebration hosted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers, and families. This year’s event was April 16-20.

Sacred Heart Preschool teachers Trish Schmid (Monday/Wednesday) and Leslie Althoff (Tuesday/Thursday), and classroom associate Kelly McAtee, developed special activities to bring awareness to the impact of a well-rounded preschool program, and to celebrate the gift that young children are to the world.