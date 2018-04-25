Sacred Heart Preschool celebrates ‘Week of the Young Child’

Published by admin on Wed, 04/25/2018 - 1:52pm
The Week of the Young Child™ is an annual celebration hosted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers, and families. This year’s event was April 16-20.
Sacred Heart Preschool teachers Trish Schmid (Monday/Wednesday) and Leslie Althoff (Tuesday/Thursday), and classroom associate Kelly McAtee, developed special activities to bring awareness to the impact of a well-rounded preschool program, and to celebrate the gift that young children are to the world.
