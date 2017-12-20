Ryan’s teaching career began in Ireland before returning home

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

“My work in Ireland helped shape who I am as a teacher.”

Lindsay Ryan, who’s in her eighth year teaching for the MCSD, began her teaching career in Ireland.

“I student taught there for three years after I was married,” shared Ryan, whose husband, Colin, was born and raised in Ireland.