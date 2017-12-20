Ryan’s teaching career began in Ireland before returning home

Published by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 1:52pm
Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.
“My work in Ireland helped shape who I am as a teacher.”
Lindsay Ryan, who’s in her eighth year teaching for the MCSD, began her teaching career in Ireland.
“I student taught there for three years after I was married,” shared Ryan, whose husband, Colin, was born and raised in Ireland.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!