Rural residents will soon see contractor rock

Jones County secondary roads will soon see more rock.

During the April 24 county supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead updated the board on the contracts with the four bidders and timeline.

The board previously awarded the bids to the following companies:

• Weber Stone Co. in Anamosa for a total of $425,341.50

• Wendling Quarries in DeWitt for a total of $146,344

• River City Stone in Dubuque for $109,735.10

• Bard Materials in Dyersville for a total of $58,574.20