RFL of Jones County a huge success

Published by admin on Wed, 08/22/2018 - 8:46am
After an absence of several years, the Relay For Life (RFL) of Jones County on Friday, Aug. 10 proved to be quite a success.
The event was held at Dean Nelson Field in Monticello, providing a track for relayers to take laps throughout the evening.
In addition to the silent auction and luminary sales, the event brought in excess of $10,000. Much of the support stemmed from numerous business sponsors and the almost-20 teams who raised money in support of the American Cancer Society.
