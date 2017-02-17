Reyner has high hopes for Parks and Rec

Published by admin on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 4:23pm
There will be another new face in Monticello’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Casey Reyner will take the reins as the department’s newly created superintendent position before the end of February.
Like Jacob Oswald, the new Parks and Rec director, Reyner was born and raised in Monticello.
“I’m excited to expand the opportunities available to people of all ages in town,” spoke Reyner of the new job.
