Retiring educators

Teaching is definitely a part of Carrie Steger’s life and family.

As she prepares to retire after her 32nd year in education, Steger said, “I had a wonderful group of kids this year. It’s the right time to go out on a positive note.”

Steger has taught all over the State of Iowa in her career has a teacher.

“We moved 12 times in our first eight years of marriage,” she said. With a degree in special education, Steger said she was able to pick up and teach all over.

“I was able to get a job everywhere we moved,” she said.