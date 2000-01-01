Relay For Life of Jones County



Linda Siebels (center) poses with her RFL team, “Angels of Heart & Soul," of family and friends. Siebels was the keynote speaker at this year’s RFL.



The KM Dance Company from Anamosa performed during the RFL. They dedicated their dance to one of the girl’s (Brooklyn Keltner) grandmothers, Paula Meyer, who’s battling lunch cancer. From left are Regan Cunningham, Keltner, Meyer, Shay Albrecht, and Ashtyn Weber.



Cancer survivors take the first lap of the RFL of Jones County as the Almost Famous dance girls lead the way with the RFL banner.



Keith Byers of Monticello has been a survivor of multiple myeloma for three years. Linda Siebels credits Byers for helping her through her own fight against multiple myeloma.



Relay For Life Committee members pose at the end of the evening. They are, first row from left: Cole Rundle, Andrea Hall, Amy Wright, Kaitlyn Hunt, Melissa Ehrisman, Amanda Hackney, Sandy Moats and Becky Kremer. Second row: Nadia Dwight, Courtney Freeze, Abby Manternach, Kelly Wilson, Kathy Bone and Amy Keltner. Third row: Alecia Kraus, Nathan Freeze, Kerry Davis, Janet Davis, Andrea Davis, Dawn Long, Cinda Repsel, Krystie Manson, Erin Adams and Mary C. Yanda.



Janeece Lasley decorates a luminary bag during the RFL. At the end of there night, the name of those featured on the luminaries were read off as walkers silently made their way around the track.



Luminaries light up the home bleachers at Dean Nelson Field as the sun goes down.