Queen candidates display talents during pageant

Published by admin on Thu, 07/12/2018 - 11:29am
Seven contestants for the title of Great Jones County Fair Queen displayed their talents, creativity and ability to answer questions on the spot, before a full-house crowd at the Queen Pageant Sunday, July 8 at the Eagles Club in Monticello.
The contestants took part in the interview portion of the competition at the Citizens State Bank Youth Development Center before heading to the Eagles for the pageant.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!