Primary election sees record absentees

The 2018 Primary Election broke some records.

In Jones County, Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Janine Sulzner said the number of absentee ballots more than doubled what the county has ever reported for a primary election.

Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office also reported a record number of absentee ballots across Iowa. “Iowans have shattered the records for absentee voting in a primary election,” Pate’s office stated.