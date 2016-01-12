PREVIEW: Panthers hope to add team wins to individual success

WRESTLING

Individual success has not eluded the Monticello High School wrestling team in recent years.

Now, the Panthers are hoping to add some team success to the mix.

With 15 wrestlers out for the team, including seven returning letter-winners, Monticello is hoping the overall program is on the rise.

“We have some very experienced wrestlers that are ready to lead this team,” seventh-year head coach Ryan Luensman said. “Our attitude is in the right place, and it will be fun to see what this team can do.”