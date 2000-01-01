

The Monticello preschool classes held a graduation ceremony in the auditorium at Monticello High School on May 17. The teachers, Katie Andrews and Stephanie Zalaznik, shared that the students are ready for kindergarten. Here, Joey Domer receives his diploma from Shannon School Secretary Sandy Hinrichs.



The Monticello preschoolers had fun singing silly songs during their May 17 graduation ceremony. Getting into the actions from left are Scarlett McDermott-Ray, Morgan Quinn, Ryker Hardin, and Isaac Reade.



Preschoolers Blake Shover, Tripp Culver and Eden Stoneking perform a song during their preschool graduation ceremony at MHS. (Photos by Kim Brooks)