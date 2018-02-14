Pratt begins service on Monticello City Council

Published by admin on Wed, 02/14/2018 - 10:15am
Monticello has a new face serving the community.
On Feb. 5, Mayor Brian Wolken swore in the new council member, Gary “Butch” Pratt. Pratt serves on Wolken’s at-large seat, which was vacated upon his election as mayor.
Pratt submitted his letter of intent to serve on the Monticello City Council in min-January.
