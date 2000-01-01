Pool Pawty marks end of summer



Several yellow labs enjoyed the view of the Monticello pool from the pool deck. Many dogs and their owners, young and old, enjoyed Labor Day at the Monticello Aquatic Center. (Photo by Sheralyn Schultz)



Tim Schultz of Monticello watches as his dog Owen jumps into the pool. (Photo by Sheralyn Schultz)







Sullivan and Soren Flynn of Scotch Grove help their dog Zeus down the kiddie slide for the Sept. 4 doggie swim. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Labor Day marked the end of the summer and the last day for the Monticello Aquatic Center. A doggie swim was held that evening, with over 90 dogs in attendance. Donations were also collected for the Animal Welfare Friends Shelter. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Caitlyn Miller of Monticello and her dog Jack enjoy a swim in the Monticello pool. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



JC and Lindsey Jensen of Monticello ease their dog Tank into the water at the Monticello Aquatic Center. On Sept. 4, Parks and Rec hosted an end-of-summer swimming party for local dogs and their owners. (Photo by Kim Brooks)