Poe gains necessary skills to serve on MFD

Shannon Poe of Monticello is all about challenging herself in life. She’s not afraid to step outside her box and see what she can accomplish.

That said, Poe, 38, is training with the Monticello Fire Department to one-day see herself fighting fires along side the crew.

In the history of the MFD, you haven’t seen a female on the department. Poe hopes to break that record.

“I was just looking for something new to do with my life,” she said.