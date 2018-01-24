Pisarik looks back at over 25 years with JCCB

It’s been a rewarding 25 ½ years for Larry Pisarik as he prepares to step down from serving on Jones County’s Conservation Board (JCCB).

The Cascade resident announced his resignation earlier this month, wanting to dedicate more time to family who live throughout the country.

Pisarik started his legacy on the Conservation Board in October 1992.

“I’ve been associated with the JCCB longer than anyone,” he said. Former Conservation Director Dean Frankfurt served in his role for 25 years. With that half a year, Pisarik has him beat.