

The Pack 66 annual Pinewood Derby was held Saturday, Jan. 21 at Monticello Middle School. Finalists were, first row from left: Brayden Farmer, first place; and Cooper Wickman, second. Second row: Caleb Tubbs, third; Dawson Naylor, fourth; Jaxson Naylor, fifth; and Gage Rickels, sixth. (Photos by Pete Temple)



Dawson Naylor was first in the Open Class.



Nikoli Helgens won the Turtle Award.



Best of Show winners included, first row from left: Keegan McElmeel, Nicholas Schrader, Branden Sharlow and Noah Fuller. Second row: Carter Martin and Ben Zirkelbach.



Cooper Wickman (left) won for Coolest Design, and Dane Siebels won for Best Paint Job.