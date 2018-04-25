A passion for history and physical education brought Szurkowski to MHS

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Monticello High School social studies teacher Adam Szurkowski said he knew he wanted to do something in life where he felt like he was making a real difference.

“My real passion is education,” he said.

Szurkowski has been teaching at MHS since the fall of 2013.

He admitted he initially wanted to pursue a career in physical therapy.