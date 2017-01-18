Panthers split games, see high points in both

Even though one of them was a loss, both games last week for the Monticello High School boys basketball team had positive results.

The Panthers (6-4, 7-5) played host to Northeast of Goose Lake on Friday, Jan. 13, and played the Rebels to a 23-23 tie at the half.

This was significant because the first time these two teams met, in the Panthers’ season opener Nov. 29 in Goose Lake, Northeast sprinted to a 31-12 halftime lead and routed the Panthers 71-35.