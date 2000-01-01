Panthers celebrate multiple awards
Awards were almost as abundant as wins for the Monticello High School baseball team, as it celebrated its season with an awards banquet Sunday, July 30 at MHS.
The Panthers went 22-7 under coach Josh Soper, finishing as the River Valley Conference North Division champions with an 11-2 conference record. They reached the district finals before losing to eventual state champion Dyersville Beckman.
Awards for All-District, All-
Conference, Academic All-Conference, and team awards were presented.
A list of award-winners follows.
ALL-DISTRICT
First team: Jacob Manternach, junior catcher; Andrew Mescher, junior utility.
Second team: Ryan Manternach, junior pitcher.
Honorable mention: Tyler Hospdarsky, senior; Alex Kremer, senior.
ALL-CONFERENCE
Elite Team: Jacob Manternach, junior catcher; Ryan Manternach, junior pitcher; Kyle Sperfslage, junior infielder; Andrew Mescher, junior utility.
North Division team: Avery Martensen, sophomore first baseman; Gavin Cooper, sophomore first baseman; Jon Mootz, sophomore utility.
Honorable mention: Kegan Arduser, junior pitcher.
ACADEMIC
ALL-CONFERENCE
(Grade Point Average of 3.5 or higher)
Seniors Alex Kremer, Tyler Hospodarsky, and Andy Tjaden; juniors Andrew Wall, Kyle Sperfslage, Ryan Manternach, Andrew Mescher, Jacob Manternach and Kirklen Kiburz; sophomores Avery Martensen, Jon Mootz and Gavin Cooper.
TEAM AWARDS
Highest Quality At Bat Percentage: Jacob Manternach, junior.
Gold Glove Award (.930 or higher fielding percentage): Tyler Hospodarsky, senior; Alex Kremer, senior; Andrew Mescher, junior; Jacob Manternach, junior; Alex Nealson, junior; Avery Martensen, sophomore; Gavin Cooper, sophomore.
Silver Slugger Award (batting average over .300): Jacob Manternach, junior; Andrew Mescher, junior; Kyle Sperfslage, junior; Ryan Manternach, junior. Gavin Cooper, sophomore; Jon Mootz, sophomore.
Cy Young Award (ERA under 2.50): Ryan Manternach, junior; Kegan Arduser, junior; Andrew Mescher, junior; Kyle Sperfslage, junior.