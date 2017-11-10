Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

“I enjoy interacting with the students,” shared Jodi Heinrich, the full-time high school and middle school nurse for the MCSD.

Heinrich has been with the district for four years now. In the past, she was a substitute nurse for the schools, as well as a substitute teacher’s associate.