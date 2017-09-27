Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

In his 23rd year working for the Monticello School District, Todd Hospodarsky (or as he’s commonly referred to as “Hospo”) started this school year in a none-teaching capacity.

Up to this point in his teaching career, Hospodarsky taught social studies at Monticello High School. He was also the social studies department head for 17 years.