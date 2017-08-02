Oswald excited to give back to Monticello

Jacob Oswald, formerly of Monticello, currently residing in Dubuque, will soon begin his new full-time position as the director of Monticello’s Parks and Recreation Department. Oswald said he is targeting a March 1 start-date.

His starting salary will be $48,000.

As director, his job will entail overseeing departmental programming and scheduling events at the various facilities.

Oswald, the son of Joe and Denise Oswald, is looking forward to bringing his own family back to Monticello.