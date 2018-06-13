Oswald earns Eagle Scout Award

Now that Ryan Oswald has graduated from high school, he can mark another milestone off his list, earning his Eagle Scout Award.

“I had a hard deadline of earning it before my 18th birthday,” Oswald said. Well, he turns 18 on June 12, so he accomplished that goal.

Oswald, of Monticello, started his Eagle Scout project in February 2017. “It seems like it’s been a long time ago,” he said thinking back.