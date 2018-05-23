Orcutt sees different side of students as one-on-one associate

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Traysa Orcutt enjoys working for the Monticello School District, and sees just how far the teachers and staff are willing to go for the students.

“We have some amazing teachers here,” she said. “I have not come across one yet who doesn’t go above and beyond for their students.”