Orbis breaks ground on 100,000-square-foot addition

Published by admin on Wed, 10/18/2017 - 1:40pm
On Oct. 12, Orbis Corporation in Monticello held a groundbreaking for a new warehouse addition that will more than double the current facility, expanding from 80,000 to 180,000 square feet.
Located in Monticello, the international manufacturer of sustainable reusable packaging and supply chain optimization expert, is making room for continued, future growth.
