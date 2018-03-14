OPN updates board on current buildings, scenarios

An assessment of Monticello Community School District buildings and a where-we-are-now summary of facilities meetings were part of Monticello School Board work session March 7 in the Administrative Board Room.

The board’s monthly work sessions are normally the second Wednesday of the month, but this one was moved a week ahead so it didn’t fall during spring break.

Susan Bowersox and Roger Wolf of OPN Architects were on hand to present the firm’s findings to the board. They had been studying potential costs of renovating the district’s school buildings.