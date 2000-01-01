One-of-a-kind fire training

Members of the Monticello Fire Department joined forces with the Anamosa Fire Department on Sunday, Nov 26 for a live house burn training exercise. Also on hand to assist were the Monticello Ambulance Department, the Monticello Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters worked on several different scenarios under live fire conditions. Shortly after they were done training they set the house on fire and kept an eye on the wind conditions as the house quickly burned to the ground.

The house was located on Highway 151, about half way between Monticello and Anamosa and was donated to the fire departments from the Meta Tobiason family.