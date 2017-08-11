Olson makes fifth donation to Locks of Love

It’s not that unusual for someone to donate 10 inches or so of hair for a good cause, such as Locks of Love. What is unusual is for someone to make the donation five times, donating over 50 inches of hair, and only be a freshman in high school.

Caroline Olson of Hopkinton made her first Locks of Love donation in the spring of 2009 when she was in first grade. Since then, she’s donated in December of 2011, the spring of 2013, December of 2015, and most recently in October of 2017.