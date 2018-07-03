Null uses artistic talent to save Mon Maq Dam

“People come here for the dam, for the love of the dam.”

John Null, lifelong resident of the Scotch Grove area, uses his love of art and creative talent to make a difference.

Null recently completed an oil painting of the historic Mon Maq Dam in Monticello. He said it started from a photo Monticello resident Tom Osborne captured.

“I told him it doesn’t get any better than this,” Null said after seeing Osborne’s photo.